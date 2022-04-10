The Uttar Pradesh government is telecasting Ram Navami 2022 special puja and other celebrations from Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya on national broadcaster Doordarshan. This is the first grand Ram Navami celebration in Ayodhya after the commencement of the construction of Ram Mandir began in August 2020. As per the rough estimates given by the district administration, around 20-25 lakh devotees are likely to visit Ayodhya today on this festive occasion.

Watch Live Video of Ram Navami 2022 Celebrations:

