The holy month of Ramadan will begin on Friday, March 24 in New Zealand. The Hilal Committee of FlANZ took to Facebook to announce the holy month of Ramzan. The committee of FlANZ said that the new moon for Ramadhan was not sighted today in New Zealand. It also said that the month of Sha'ban will be completed tomorrow, Thursday, March 23 and Friday, March 24 will be the first day of Ramzan 1444H. Ramadan Moon Sighting 2023 in Saudi Arabia Final Update: Ramzan 1444 Crescent Not Sighted in KSA Today, Fasting To Begin From March 23.

Ramzan 1444 Fasting To Begin From March 24

