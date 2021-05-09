Rohit Sharma Lists Down Qualities That Makes a Mother Special on 2021 Mother's Day

First shoulder to rest,first shoulder to climb on & celebrate. Unconditionally a Mother is always there,through ups & down.Whether you are crossing the finish line as a champ or last, she will always be there. Applauding efforts! That’s what makes her special! Happy mother’s day! — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) May 9, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)