Former India captain and current T20 World Cup 2026 ambassador Rohit Sharma was seen at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Sunday, providing a significant morale boost to the Men in Blue ahead of their high-stakes clash against Pakistan. A viral video captured Sharma engaging in warm discussions with captain Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir in the dugout. Sharma, who led India to the 2024 title, was seen sharing tactical insights and hugging players, including Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya, during the pre-match warm-ups. Ishan Kishan Slams Fastest Fifty in India vs Pakistan T20 WC Encounters, Achieves Feat During IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 Match.

Rohit Sharma Attends IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo

