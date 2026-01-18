Having asked to bat first by Indian captain Shubman Gill in the IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 2026, which is the series decider, New Zealand managed 337 thanks to centuries from Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips. The IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 2026 is taking place at Holkar Stadium in Indore. Fans can find an online viewing option to watch the IND vs NZ ODI 2026 live streaming online on the Jio Hotstar app and website. Fans in India will be able to watch the India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI 2026 live telecast viewing options on Star Sports Network TV channels. Glenn Phillips Hits Maiden One-Day International Hundred Against India, Kiwi Batter Achieves Feat During IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 2026.

Where To Watch IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 2026 Live

𝐃𝐄𝐂𝐈𝐃𝐄𝐑 𝐃𝐀𝐘 𝐄𝐍𝐄𝐑𝐆𝐘! 🔥🏟️ Fans are in full voice in Indore, geared up and ready for the high-voltage #INDvNZ ODI series decider 💙🇮🇳#INDvNZ | 3rd ODI | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/CixSjUFkhU pic.twitter.com/npnbdQXqfq — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 18, 2026

