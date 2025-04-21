A video shared by the news agency ANI shows people participating in the annual festival "Thootedhara" in Karnataka's Mangaluru. In the viral clip, devotees can be seen throwing burning palm fronds at each other as part of the annual festival "Thootedhara" or "Agni Keli". The annual festival was celebrated at the Kateel Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple in Mangaluru. Mangaluru: PG Owner in Karnataka Thrashes Engineering Student Over 1-Star Review on Google, Forces Him To Delete Post.

Agni Keli Festival Celebration in Mangaluru

#WATCH | Karnataka: Devotees throw burning palm fronds at each other as part of the annual festival 'Thootedhara' or 'Agni Keli' at the Kateel Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple in Mangaluru. pic.twitter.com/UBmHVzdVfF — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2025

