Usha Arghya is observed on the fourth and last day of Chhath Mahaparv that falls on October 31, Monday. On this day, devotees reach the river banks before the sunrise to offer Arghya to the rising sun or Lord Surya. They also worship Chhathi Maiyya for the well-being and happiness of their children and other family members. Celebrate Parana Din by sending WhatsApp greetings, quotes, Facebook messages & SMS to your friends and family. Get Usha Arghya 2022 images and Chhath Puja HD wallpapers for free download online. Chhath Puja 2022 Start and End Dates: From Nahay Khay to Kharna, Sandhya Arghya to Usha Arghya, Know Significance and the Various Rituals Performed on All Days of Surya Shashthi or Dala Chhath

Usha Arghya 2022 Images & Chhath Puja HD Wallpapers

Happy Usha Arghya 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Happy Usha Arghya 2022 Image Reads: May the Sun God Shower You With His Choicest Blessings and Make You Beam With Joy. Happy Usha Arghya to You and Your Family.

Usha Arghya 2022 Messages (File Image)

Happy Usha Arghya 2022 Image Reads: The Sun God Is Always There To Shine Upon Us, So Pray With Full Dedication. Happy Usha Arghya!

Usha Arghya Quotes for Chhath Puja (File Image)

Happy Usha Arghya 2022 Image Reads: Happy Usha Arghya! May the Positivity of Chhath Puja Spread in Your Life and Fill It With Success and Glory. Happy Chhath Puja to You.

Usha Arghya 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Happy Usha Arghya 2022 Image Reads: It’s a Day To Offer Arghya to the Sun God and Thank Him With All Your Heart. May the End of Your Fast Bring You Joy and Success. Happy Chhath Puja

Usha Arghya Chhath Puja 2022 Messages (File Image)

Happy Usha Arghya 2022 Image Reads: May This Chhath Puja Mark the Beginning of a Good Life, Fortune, and Glory for You, Setting a New and Energetic Phase for a Highly Successful Life. Happy Usha Arghya!

Chhath Puja 2022: Start & End Dates; Rituals Of Nahay Khay To Kharna, Sandhya Arghya To Usha Arghya

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)