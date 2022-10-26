Chhath Puja is a four-day Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Surya, the Sun God. It is observed in the Kartika month and is also called Kartiki Chhath Puja. People in Nepal and the Indian states of Bihar, Jharkhand and Eastern Uttar Pradesh mostly observe this auspicious festival which is celebrated as the second half, with the first half being Chaiti Chhath celebrated during April and May. The festival starts with Nahay Khay and ends with Usha Arghya when people break their 36-hour fast and offer Bihaniya Arghya to the rising sun or the offerings made during sunrise. This fast is observed by women for the well-being and happiness of their children and families. This festival is also called Pratihar, Dala Chhath, Chhathi, and Surya Shashthi. As you prepare to celebrate Chhath Puja 2022, here's everything you need to know about the dates, history, significance and rituals on all the days of the festival. Chhath Puja 2022 Samagri List: From Thekua to Soop, Complete List of Items To Offer to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya on Chhath Mahaparv at the Ghats.

Chhath Puja 2022 Dates and History

Chhath Puja 2022 in October will begin with Nahay Khay or the holy bathing on October 28. The second day on October 29 is Kharna, followed by Sandhya Arghya on October 30, when offerings are made to the setting sun and the festival will end with Usha Arghya on October 31, which is the day of Paran when offerings are made to the rising sun. It is believed that the rituals for this festival can find traces in the Vedas with the Rigveda depicting chants adulating Lord Surya and similar customs. There is also a reference in the Mahabharata, in which Draupadi observed the same rituals. By worshipping Lord Surya, she managed to get rid of her troubles and even assisted the Pandavas in regaining their lost kingdom. Chhath Puja 2022 Bhojpuri Songs for Free Mp3 Download: From Sharda Sinha’s Classics to Khesari Lal Yadav’s Peppy Rendition of Folk Songs, List of Chhath Geet To Enjoy.

Significance and Rituals of all The Days of Chhath Puja

The significance of Chhath Puja comes out in another story of Lord Rama where it is believed that Lord Rama and Mata Sita kept a fast together and worshipped Lord Surya at the time of their coronation. Chhath Puja is therefore considered a significant traditional festival. On the first day of Nahay Khay, devotees take a dip in the holy river for a holy bath and prepare Prasad and clean their houses. On Lohanda or Kharna, which is the second day, a 36-hour strict Nirjala fast begins when offerings are made and Kheer is consumed one night before the fast. On the next day of Sandhya Arghya, the setting sun is worshipped as Arghya is offered to the sun and the Puja is concluded on the fourth day or Usha Arghya when women break their 36-hour fast as the rising sun is worshipped.

The holy bath is observed in a body of water, particularly the Ganges. The Sandhya Arghya time or the sunset time on October 30 in India will be at 5.37 pm and the sun will rise around 6.31 am on October 31, which is the last day of Chhath Puja, Usha Arghya. We wish you all a very Happy Chhath Puja 2022!

