Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished everyone a Merry Christmas, hoping the day would bring joy, peace and prosperity to all. Taking to his official X handle on Monday, December 25, PM Modi wrote, "Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas! May this festive season bring joy, peace and prosperity to all. Let’s celebrate the spirit of harmony and compassion that Christmas symbolizes, and work towards a world where everyone is happy and healthy. We also recall the noble teachings of Lord Christ." Merry Christmas 2023 Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, Facebook Quotes, Images, HD Wallpapers and Wishes for Family and Friends. PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings on Christmas 2023 Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas! May this festive season bring joy, peace and prosperity to all. Let’s celebrate the spirit of harmony and compassion that Christmas symbolizes, and work towards a world where everyone is happy and healthy. We also recall the noble teachings of… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2023

