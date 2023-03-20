Every Odia has a special spot in their hearts for the dish ‘Pakhala’, which comes from the platter of Odisha's delectable cuisine. Almost every Odia home consumes this modest concoction of rice water and yogurt, especially in the summer. March 20 has long been observed as International Pakhala Day or ‘Pakhala Dibasa’ in an effort to spread awareness of this iconic indigenous treat around the world. On this occasion, if you’re wondering to treat yourself with this authentic Odia cuisine, here’s an easy recipe video of ‘Chunka Dahi Pakhala’ for you to get going. Pakhala Dibasa 2023 Sand Art: Sudarsan Pattnaik Dedicates Sculpture To Celebrate Odia Dish on World Pakhala Divas (View Pic).

Easy Recipe Video of ‘Chunka Dahi Pakhala’:

