Noted sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik celebrates Pakhala Dibasa 2023 with a dedicated sand art on Monday. Pakhala Dibasa, or World Pakhala Divas, is a global event celebrating the popular Odia dish, Pakhala. Sudarsan Pattnaik in his sand art, depicted the yummy food spread over banana leaves.

Sudarsan Pattnaik Dedicates Sand Art to Observe Pakhala Dibasa 2023

Greetings on #PakhalaDibasa. A day dedicated to the most liked Odia delicacy, Pakhala is indeed a great feeling. Here is my installation SandArt Puri beach in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/LIh8NTeAgc — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) March 20, 2023

