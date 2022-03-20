Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik celebrated Pakhala Dibasa 2022 on March 20 and created a stunning sand art on Puri beach. In a post on Twitter, Sudarsan Pattnaik shared a picture of his artwork, much to the delight of his followers. Pattnaik’s sand art featured a huge plate with small bowls filled with pakhala, vegetables and fried fish.

See Tweet:

#ପଖାଳଦିବସ ର ଅନେକ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା । Greetings on #PakhalaDibasa. A day dedicated to the most liked Odia delicacy, Pakhala is indeed a great feeling. Here is my sandart at Puri beach. pic.twitter.com/ZzQOtfWnry — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) March 20, 2022

