The dish ‘Pakhala’, which is featured on the platter of the delectable cuisine from Odisha, holds a special place in the hearts of all Odias. This simple mixture of rice water and yogurt is consumed in almost every Odia home, particularly during the summer. International Pakhala Day, also known as ‘Pakhala Dibasa’, has been celebrated annually on March 20 in an attempt to raise awareness regarding this authentic cuisine. On the occassion, Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik extended his greetings via his official Twitter account with caption, ‘Pakhala’ is one of the unique dishes of Odisha. It is unique in the diversity of our food. Greetings to all on #Pakhaladivas and calling for everyone's determination and collective efforts towards the spread of authentic food. #PakhalaDibasa”. Happy World Pakhala Divas 2023: Here's Easy Recipe Video of This Traditional Odia Dish To Celebrate Pakhala Dibasa.

