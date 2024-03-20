On the occasion of Pakhala Dibasa 2024, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Governor Raghubar Das, Dharmendra Pradhan along with other leaders, extended their greetings to the Odia community. This global day is dedicated to celebrating Odia dishes, showcasing the rich culinary heritage of the region. The leaders took this opportunity to acknowledge and appreciate the unique flavors of Odia cuisine. Happy World Pakhala Divas 2023: Here's Easy Recipe Video of This Traditional Odia Dish To Celebrate Pakhala Dibasa!

Pakhala Dibasa 2024 Wishes

Greetings to all Odias and those with a passion for sumptuous food on #PakhalaDibasa. This simple, flavourful and humble fare is a hit for us Odias on all occasions. For the uninitiated, it is fermented rice mixed with curd. It is relished with an assortment of roasted/fried… pic.twitter.com/Go2Rj2SJZy — Dharmendra Pradhan (मोदी का परिवार) (@dpradhanbjp) March 20, 2024

The taste and aroma of Pakhala is a testament to the uniqueness of Odia cuisine. This popular delicacy Pakhala binds Odia people in a common thread. Let’s beat the summer heat with a bowl of Pakhala and Saga Bhaja on #PakhalaDibasa, today. — Navajyoti Patnaik (@NavjyotiPatnaik) March 20, 2024

