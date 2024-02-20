South Indian cuisine is a favourite with Indians for its delightful flavours. Dosa, a South Indian breakfast staple made from fermented rice and lentils, has been winning over taste buds for generations. But it seems that the dosa’s popularity has gone beyond Indian borders. In a recent poll released by Taste Atlas, the dosa secured the 10th spot on the list of the best pancakes in the world. This recognition confirms that dosa is loved by people all over the world and is considered a culinary gem. In addition, the list gives a loud shout out to the beloved spicy potato-filled masala dosa, securing a strong 12th position, showing the widespread love and appeal for the dosa. Yummy Breakfast for Weight Loss? From Ragi Dosa to Daliya, Here Are Five Delicious Morning Meal Recipes for Good Health (Watch Videos).

