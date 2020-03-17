Yummy Breakfast for Weight Loss? From Ragi Dosa to Daliya, Here Are Five Delicious Morning Meal Recipes for Good Health (Watch Videos)

Ragi Dosa With Mongira Chutney (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Breakfast is indeed one of the most important meals and it plays a crucial role in the development of your health and in weight loss. Nowadays, people in metro cities have adopted a bad habit of skipping breakfast due to the busy schedule. We find many individuals around us in college or office cafeteria eating junk foods as their morning meal. Foods like vada pav, misal pav, samosa pav, pakoras to name a few are favourite quick breakfast foods which working professionals and students in cities prefer to eat. It must be noted that these foods have incomplete nutritional value and are also high in glycemic index value. These junk food items will not curb your hunger and will lead to overeating, which in turn will increase overall calories and, hence, result in weight gain. Majority of the people also avoids some healthy breakfast foods due to its bland taste. Therefore, we bring you recipes of five yummy breakfast meals which will help you in weight loss and staying fit. Is Breakfast Important for Weight Loss? How to Make Your Morning Meal Healthy.

There are various healthy recipes for breakfast which will not only make you feel full, but will also satisfy your taste buds. You can try ragi dosa or a plain healthy vegetable daliya. Eating your morning meal rich in macronutrients that is protein, carbs and fat, will help in keeping the body full throughout the day. It will also boost your metabolic rate. Most importantly, a good breakfast will keep you fresh and active throughout the day. It is just that you will have to wake up an hour before than your usual time and keep the ingredients ready before sleeping. Now let us take a look at some simple morning meal recipes that are healthy but tasty. Eggs for Breakfast: Why It Is Important to Eat This Protein-Rich Food in the Morning Meal for Weight Loss and Good Health.

Five Healthy Delicious Breakfast Recipe

1. Ragi Dosa

2. Moong Dal Chilla

3. Healthy Egg Omelette

4. Oatmeal Poha

5. Vegetable Daliya

The above-mentioned breakfast will enrich your body with both macros and micronutrients. Eating healthy is not that difficult as has been perceived. All you need is that will power and dedication to adopt a fit lifestyle. For weight loss, it is necessary to stick to homemade food as much as possible. Also, you should manage to take out at least 30 minutes from your daily routine for light exercises like walking, cycling and a bit of resistance training for a fit body and active mind.

