Taste Atlas, an online travel guide and culinary website, just released its list of the top 10 spice blends in the world. India’s garam masala has secured the coveted second position. The winner, taking the top position in the list, is Merquen from Araucania, Chile. Lebanon’s Za’atar has cinched the third position. Jamica’s jerk seasoning and Japan’s shichimi togarashi have come in fourth and fifth places, respectively. View the complete list of spice blends below. India's Phirni, Kheer and Sakkarai Pongal Ranked in World's Top-10 Best Rice Puddings, Check Full List.

Indian Ranks Second in World’s Best Spice Blends List

