Indian breads, long celebrated for their rich flavours, have now captured global attention, with Butter Garlic Naan clinching the top spot as the best bread in the world, according to TasteAtlas. The Butter Garlic Naan boasts an impressive rating of 4.7. This pillowy, buttery flatbread, infused with aromatic garlic, is not just a restaurant staple but a testament to the global appeal of Indian culinary traditions. The rankings also showcase other beloved Indian breads, with Amritsari Kulcha at number two, Parotta at sixth, and numerous varieties of naan, paratha, and roti securing spots in the top 50. While naan is often associated with Mughal heritage, its origins stretch far beyond, weaving a rich tapestry of history. Sambar Named After Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj? Take a Look at Untold Story of How Great Maratha Ruler Influenced South Indian Staple Dish.

Butter Garlic Naan Declared Best Bread in the World

