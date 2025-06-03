McDonald's has officially confirmed the return of its popular Snack Wrap, which will be back on menus permanently starting Thursday, July 10. "snack wrap 07.10.2025," McDonald's posted on X. The revived item features one of the chain’s new McCrispy Strips, a tender, all-white meat chicken strip, paired with shredded lettuce and cheese, all wrapped in a soft flour tortilla. According to McDonald’s, the Snack Wrap will be available in two flavour options, catering to fans of both classic and bold tastes. The return comes after years of customer demand for the cult-favourite menu item. 'Royal Treatment': Mobile McDonald's Seen Stationed in Riyadh for US President Donald Trump During His Saudi Arabia Visit (Watch Video).

Snack Wrap Returns

snack wrap 07.10.2025 — McDonald's (@McDonalds) June 3, 2025

