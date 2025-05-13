In a rare display of hospitality, Saudi Arabia had a fully operational mobile McDonald's unit join then-U.S. President Donald Trump on his state visit. The act was one of the extravagant red-carpet welcomes the American leader received on his maiden foreign visit as president. Sources close to the planning of the trip confirmed that Saudi officials went out of their way to accommodate Trump's personal tastes, including his famous love of fast food. The travelling McDonald's unit was said to be parked nearby during his visit, making the former president's favourite foods available to him even while abroad. ‘Go Out, Have Nice Dinner Together’: US President Donald Trump Once Again Claims His Administration Brokered Ceasefire Between India and Pakistan (Watch Video).

Mobile McDonald's Seen Stationed in Riyadh for US President Donald Trump

Mobile McDonald’s set up outside facility in Riyadh created for President Trump’s visit to the Saudi Arabian capital. @livenowfox pic.twitter.com/smgnL6Pg8E — Josh Breslow (@JoshBreslowTV) May 13, 2025

