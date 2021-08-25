Hollywood actor Tom Cruise recently visited Indian singer Asha Bhosale’s restaurant 'Asha's' in Birmingham, UK. The restaurant’s Instagram handle posted a picture of Tom Cruise and mentioned that the actor ordered their famous chicken tikka masala and he loved the dish so much that he ordered it again.

Tom Cruise At The Asha's Restaurant in UK

Tom Cruise is shooting in the UK for his upcoming movie Mission: Impossible 7. The actor has joined the list of celebrities like The Rolling Stones and Ed Sheeran who have earlier dined in Asha’s.

