At the Heads of State world premiere in New York, Priyanka Chopra Jonas stunned in a silver gown and stole hearts with her playful “This or That” game with Latino media outlet Pero Like. When asked to pick between a hot dog and vada pav, Priyanka surprised fans by choosing the classic American snack. This was unexpected, especially since she earlier said she usually prefers Indian food. She also admitted she’d skip both churros and donuts, saying she’s not into sweets. Another tricky moment came when she was asked to pick between enchiladas and chicken tikka masala. Laughing, she called it a “tough” choice. Priyanka plays an MI6 agent in Heads of State, now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. ‘Heads of State’ Movie Review: Priyanka Chopra Gets Ample Room To Shine in John Cena and Idris Elba’s Fairly Enjoyable Action-Comedy (LatestLY Exclusive)

Pero Like Shares Video on Instagram – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pero Like (@perolike)

