Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle shut down dating rumours with Mohammed Siraj once again by celebrating Raksha Bandhan 2025 with the Indian cricketer on August 9. Not long ago did rumours of the two dating surfaced on social media after the India National Cricket Team pacer was spotted at Zanai Bhosle's 23rd birthday party. And Zanai Bhosle had, in the past, refuted such rumours by calling Mohammed Siraj her brother. In an adorable Raksha Bandhan 2025 celebration video, Zanai Bhosle was seen tying a 'rakhi' (the sacred thread tied to a sibling's wrist to celebrate Raksha Bandhan) to Mohammed Siraj's wrist and the India National Cricket Team pacer, which presumably had a gift for her. "Ek hazaron mein (One in a thousand). Couldn’t have asked for better," she wrote on Instagram. ‘Tying Not Just a Rakhi…’ Anaya Bangar Celebrates Raksha Bandhan 2025 With Brother Atharva, Shares Heartwarming Pics (See Post).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zanai Bhosle💜 (@zanaibhosle)

