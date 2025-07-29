Hollywood gossip portals are abuzz with speculation after Mission: Impossible star Tom Cruise and Ballerina actress Ana de Armas were spotted together in Woodstock, fuelling rumours that the two may be dating. The pair were recently photographed walking side-by-side in casual outfits, looking relaxed and comfortable in each other’s company. They were even holding each other's hands. Cruise (63) and de Armas (37) would have a 25-year age gap, if the dating rumours are true. Tom Cruise Awarded Guinness World Record for ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ Daring Burning Parachute Stunt.

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas Spotted on a Secret Date

Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise step out together, confirming their relationship publicly. https://t.co/dxQkQV890W — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) July 29, 2025

