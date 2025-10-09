A day after the Indian Air Force (IAF) marked its 93rd anniversary on Wednesday, October 8, a picture of its celebratory dinner menu with unique names has gone viral on social media. Titled “93 Years of IAF: Infallible, Impervious and Precise,” the menu hilariously roasted Pakistan by naming dishes after key locations that were targeted during India’s military operations, including the 2019 Balakot airstrike and the recent Operation Sindoor. The main course featured 'Rawalpindi Chicken Tikka Masala', 'Rafiqui Rhara Mutton', 'Bholari Paneer Methi Malai', 'Sukkur Sham Savera Kofta', 'Sargodha Dal Makhani', 'Jacobabad Mewa Pulao', and 'Bahawalpur Naan', etc. Indian Air Force Day 2025: Date, History and Significance of the Day That Honours Air Warriors and Marks the Establishment of the IAF.

IAF Roasts Pakistan, Names Dinner Menu After Terror Targets Hit During Operation Sindoor

