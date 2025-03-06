Meghan Markle, or should we say, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex returns to the spotlight and how! The 43-year-old is back with another one of her beloved projects, Netflix’s show With Love, Meghan. The American lifestyle television series that is hosted by Meghan sees her invite her close friends and famous guests including Mindy Kaling and Abigail Spencer, to a beautiful California estate, where she shares cooking, gardening and hosting tips. However, critics and audiences (at least majority of them) do not seem to be too impressed by the Duchess of Sussex’s culinary skills shown in the eight-episode-long series. In fact, people are making fun of Meghan Markle on X (previously known as Twitter) especially for her overindulgence in edible flowers! From garnishing edible flowers on sandwiches to serving edible flower ice cubes, Meghan flaunts her love for this “accessory” to the world. But people are just not having it and have gone online to share Meghan Markle funny memes and her ‘flowery’ obsession on With Love, Meghan show!

Ooopsie

Wasn't That Difficult to Guess

Is this from Meghan Markle’s new show? https://t.co/C56W6cuS1p — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) March 5, 2025

Ouch

Meghan Markle can still save this $100m car crash by adding some tiny flowers on top of it like everything else in her life 👍🏻🌸 https://t.co/3SPJ81EnLD — 𝗡𝗶𝗼𝗵 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗴 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) March 6, 2025

Harsh Review

Absolutely no one said it better! @PatrickChristys I haven't laughed so hard in years! And yes, I'm one of those mothers who come back home to find their kids eating worms 😁🤣 Meghan Markle is vomit inducing. Stop putting flowers on everything MM! https://t.co/IPHhowTpjp — D.E.G. (@DianaElishapath) March 6, 2025

HAHHAHAHAHA

Meghan Markle’s entire culinary process is to make inconvenient slop and add flowers on EVERYTHING. pic.twitter.com/6bkbcW50HT — 𝗡𝗶𝗼𝗵 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗴 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) March 5, 2025

Stay Away From Edible Flowers For A While

Meghan Markle is like hey y’all put some cream cheese on a dry ass piece of bread and put flowers on top… to serve at a kids party… #WithLoveMeghan — Aimee (@aimstweetsstuff) March 5, 2025

Groundbreaking

The British media when they see Meghan Markle putting flowers on her food in every episode: pic.twitter.com/1dLxMBhwrv — Grinderella (@lorenzo99ism) March 4, 2025

Not Sure If This Post is To Show Meghan Appreciation Or Not

Obsessed with Meghan Markle sprinkling dried flowers on a fried egg #WithLoveMeghan pic.twitter.com/iy05Vh9beg — Anita Singh (@anitathetweeter) March 4, 2025

HAHHAHAHAHHAHHA

Idk if anyone has seen Meghan Markle’s show but she uses those edible flowers on EVERYTHING like she’s only just discovered them and it pmo — tyler (@ty_idgaff) March 5, 2025

Seems Like an Honest Opinion

I like Meghan Markle just as much as the next, but her Netflix show is literally just her sprinkling edible flower petals on things lol — gianna (@giarpor) March 5, 2025

ROFL

I’m so glad Meghan Markle has a new show on Netflix where I can watch her take pretzels out of a labeled bag and put them into a new bag…then label it. The people’s Martha Stewart! #WithLoveMeghan #WithLoveMeghanOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/snxhspZt7o — quick q’s (@quickqspod) March 4, 2025

Speechless

Well it's safe to say, Meghan Markle's cooking show collapsed like a soufflé. pic.twitter.com/WTIb9s7PPy — Victoria Lawrence sm 🇬🇧 (@vclark90_sm) March 4, 2025

