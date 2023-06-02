Selena Gomez officially announces the arrival of her renowned brand, Rare Beauty, to India. This thrilling news has sent waves of delight through the beauty community and among her dedicated fanbase. Taking to Instagram, Selena shares the exhilarating update, stating, "We couldn't be more thrilled to finally unveil Rare Beauty in-stores and online exclusively at @sephora_india! Circle June 15 on your calendars and get ready to fulfill all your beauty desires." The wait is over, and a beauty revolution is about to unfold. Selena Gomez Documentary: The Singer Opens Up on Struggle With Depression; Says ‘I Used Myself as a Sacrifice for People To Have Hard Conversations’.

Check Out The Video Here: