Indian content creator Ankush Bahuguna had a surreal fan moment as he joined Selena Gomez at the global launch of Rare Beauty’s new Eau de Parfum, where the duo casually baked tiramisu together. Sharing glimpses from the event on Instagram, Ankush wrote, “Just casually baking Tiramisu with @selenagomez! What is this life!” and described the fragrance as smelling “exactly like this moment.” In another post, he playfully added, “Yes, that really happened! Baked Tiramisu with @selenagomez like it’s no big deal. Yeah, we’re besties now!” Highlighting the exclusivity of the experience, he proudly mentioned being the only Indian, and the only man, among a room full of top beauty creators from around the world. Ankush Bahuguna, known on Instagram as Wing It With Ankush Bahuguna, is a popular content creator celebrated for his witty take on beauty, self-expression, and makeup tutorials that challenge gender norms. ‘Grateful for the Honour’: Deepika Padukone Named Among 90+ Women Shaping Culture Globally Alongside Selena Gomez, Angelina Jolie and Billie Eilish (View Post).

Watch Ankush Bahuguna Meet Selena Gomez!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wing It with Ankush Bahuguna (@wingitwithankush)

Ankush Bahuguna Meets Selena Gomez (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ankush Bahuguna and Selena Gomez 'Besties For Life'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wing It with Ankush Bahuguna (@wingitwithankush)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)