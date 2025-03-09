Benjamin Joseph Levin, widely known as Benny Blanco, celebrated his 37th birthday on March 8, and his fiancée, Selena Gomez, made it a memorable one with a heartfelt tribute. The singer-actress took to social media to shower love on her fiancé, sharing a series of unseen romantic moments that offered fans a rare glimpse into their relationship. Selena and Benny have been together since 2023 and announced their engagement in December 2024. Her post featured intimate snapshots from their journey, including dreamy getaways, their dazzling appearance at the Oscars 2025, and other cherished moments. These rare photos instantly set the internet abuzz, leaving fans swooning over their undeniable chemistry. Oscars 2025: Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Make a Stunning Pair at the 97th Academy Awards! Check Out Their Adorable Photos.

Selena Gomez’s Birthday Post for Benny Blanco

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

