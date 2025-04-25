Benny Blanco has yet again captured hearts online by planning an unforgettable prom night for his fiancé, Selena Gomez, an experience she never had. In a recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Benny shared that Selena never had the chance to attend a prom. Wanting to give her that special moment, he orchestrated a heartfelt, prom-inspired evening, complete with all the nostalgic touches including a mall-style photo session, a limousine ride and formal outfits. Selena, the Prom Queen, stunned in a bold purple high-low gown, styled with black tights, ankle boots and a faux fur coat, while Benny perfectly complemented her look as Prom King. He planned the prom night as a surprise for Selena on his 37th birthday, which was on March 8. Together, they struck timeless prom poses, giving fans a glimpse into Selena's first prom experience, courtesy her pookie fiancé. ‘I Said I Love You First’ Music Album: Selena Gomez Announces New Album with Fiance Benny Blanco, Drops Release Date (View Pics).

Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco As Prom King And Queen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by benny blanco (@itsbennyblanco)

