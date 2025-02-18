Selena Gomez’s fiancé Benny Blanco has left fans buzzing with speculation about a potential collaboration between his ladylove and “I Love You, I’m Sorry” singer Gracie Abrams. The rumours began after the record producer posted a video on his Instagram, showing the two singers casually chatting on a bed. As Benny opens the door and asks, “What are you guys doing here?” Selena responds with a puzzled “What”, while Gracie smiles and gives him a subtle wave. Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Announce New Album ‘I Said I Love You First’ on Valentine’s Day; First Single ‘Scared of Loving You’ Released.

Selena Gomez and Gracie Abrams

