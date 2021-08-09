Australian bowler Megan Schutt and partner Jess Holyoake are all set to welcome their baby girl. The Aussie cricketer shared a tweet with photos from their pregnancy photoshoot. Schutt’s tweet read, “Glad we could get a couple snaps in before Jess starts to waddle.” The tweet has images of the couple holding a ‘Schutt’ jersey and cute shoes with their pet in the background.

Megan Schutt Shares Latest Pics of Pregnancy PhotoShoot!

Glad we could get a couple snaps in before Jess starts to waddle 🦆💁🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/PKW9imUCJA — Megan Schutt (@megan_schutt) August 8, 2021

Megan Schutt on May 30 had shared the first post announcing her partner's pregnancy. The post read, “Jess and I are excited to FINALLY be able to spill the beans. Jess has the joy of carrying a mini me, lucky her, baby girl already being smothered by the cat #weareintrouble [sic]”

Megan Schutt Spills the Beans, Announces Pregnancy!

Jess and I are excited to FINALLY be able to spill the beans 🙊👶🏼 Jess has the joy of carrying a mini me, lucky her 😌 baby girl already being smothered by the cat 🐈‍⬛ #weareintrouble pic.twitter.com/73lmJGX5wr — Megan Schutt (@megan_schutt) May 30, 2021

The couple has been sharing adorable photos of their photoshoot giving out major couple goals. The two of them tied the knot in March 2019.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)