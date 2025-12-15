Billarda is a Spanish sport played by the autonomous Galicia community living in North-Western part of Spain. It is a traditional sport, where players flip and strike a wooden billet with a stick in an indoor hall, organised by the Liga Galega de Billarda. Recently, a clip of Billarda went viral on social media as Indian sports fans spotted it on Instagram. They considered it was 'copied' from Indian sport 'Gilli Danda' as they were very similar. Fans commented under the post pointing this out. Delhi's Messy AQI! Fans React With Memes And Jokes As Lionel Messi Set To Arrive At Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Fans Spot Spanish Sport Billarda On Social Media

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billarda Galicia (@billarda.gal)

