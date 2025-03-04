Panchayati Raj Diwas 2025 will be celebrated across Odisha on April 24, marking a significant milestone in the state's ongoing commitment to decentralising governance and empowering local communities. For Odisha, this day not only acknowledges the state's progress in rural development but also honours the contributions of elected representatives and local leaders who serve as catalysts for change and progress in their communities. This day serves as a platform to recognise the collective efforts in advancing the welfare of the people. This occasion offers a great opportunity to explore the largest district of Odisha, Mayurbhanj. To learn about the rich history and culture of Mayurbhanj, watch the below Raja Rasoi Aur Anya Kahaniyaan video. Odisha: Panchayati Raj Day, Traditionally Observed on March 5, Shifted to April 24 for Nationwide Uniformity

Watch Video: Mayurbhanj, Largest District In Odisha

