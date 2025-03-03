The Odisha government has announced that Panchayati Raj Day, traditionally observed on March 5, will now be celebrated on April 24 to coincide with National Panchayati Raj Day. This decision aims to maintain uniformity with nationwide celebrations and enhance the significance of local governance. Alongside this change, the state will also observe Lok Seva Diwas on the same day. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has approved the proposal, marking a shift in the state's administrative calendar. The move is expected to streamline the observance of Panchayati Raj Day, ensuring better coordination between state and national-level events. Odisha: Class 10 Girl Gives Birth to Premature Baby at School Hostel in Malkangiri, Headmaster Suspended.

Panchayati Raj Day, Traditionally Observed on March 5, Shifted to April 24

Odisha government has decided to shift the observance of Panchayati Raj Day from March 5 to April 24 to align with National Panchayati Raj Day, celebrated across the country on April 24. This move aims to bring uniformity between state and national-level celebrations. The state… pic.twitter.com/Pg51MfgcK1 — IANS (@ians_india) March 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)