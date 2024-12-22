A thick blanket of fog covered Mayurbhanj, Odisha, as temperatures dropped significantly across the state on December 22. The cold wave engulfed the region, with the district shrouded in dense fog, as shown in a video shared by ANI. The chilly conditions are part of a broader temperature dip affecting several parts of Odisha. Earlier in the week, Mayurbhanj and Sundergarh witnessed rare snowfall, adding to the unusual weather pattern. Odisha Snowfall Videos: Winter Surprise As Rare Snow Blankets Sundergarh and Mayurbhanj, Amazes Locals.

Fog Engulfs Mayurbhanj as Cold Wave Sweeps Odisha

#WATCH | Odisha | Cold wave engulfs Mayurbhanj as the temperature dips in the city pic.twitter.com/KdQ0dXEtht — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2024

