Odisha has experienced a rare winter surprise as snowfall blanketed parts of Sundergarh and Mayurbhanj, stunning locals and weather enthusiasts alike. Although typically a tropical region, pictures and videos surfaced online, showing areas like Tensa, Kalta, Malda, Koida, and Kashira covered in frost. Reportedly, The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded temperatures in nearby regions like Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, and Rourkela between 7 degrees Celsius and 8 degrees Celsius. The unusual snowfall has sparked curiosity and awe across the state. Odisha Weather Forecast: Moderate Rainfall Likely in State for Next 5 Days, Says IMD.

Rare Snowfall in Sundargarh

Snowfall in Odisha's Koraput

#WATCH | Odisha: Koraput's Lamataput has seen the first snowfall of the season as temperatures are below 4°C. The area remains shrouded in dense fog that reduces visibility to 10 meters till 10 am.#Odisha pic.twitter.com/rZqdpktPXV — Kalinga TV (@Kalingatv) December 15, 2024

Rare Snowfall Blankets Odisha's Sundergarh and Mayurbhanj

⚠️Snowfall in Odisha Odisha witnesses rare snowfall in Sundergarh & Mayurbhanj as temperature drops below 3°C.#Odisha #Snowfall pic.twitter.com/C3m6J7u0LU — 𝑺𝒂𝒖𝒓𝒂𝒃𝒉 𝑺𝒊𝒏𝒈𝒉 (@SaurabhScoop) December 19, 2024

