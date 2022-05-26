When someone talks about Shimla, the only things that come to mind are the magnificent snow-capped Himalayan peaks and green pastures surrounding the beautiful landscapes of the city. A picture of the Queen of Hills is going viral on Twitter which was originally shared by former Norwegian diplomat Eric Solheim. Eric captioned the pic as " This is not Europe but clean and green Shimla". The photo has been retweeted by netizens who cherished their fond memories. Himachal Pradesh Travel Guide: Know The Best Time to Visit The Hills.

See The Iconic Photo Of Shimla

Incredible India 🇮🇳 This is not Europe but clean and green Shimla ❤️@thehomestays pic.twitter.com/Bmacihw6Mr — Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) May 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)