India is a land that not only signifies beauty from its roots but also displays a pure depiction of love, unity and harmony. While Jammu and Kashmir is called ‘Heaven on Earth’, Kerala is known to be ‘God’s own Country’. The lush greenery and the white snow in India, both complement each other proving to be one of the best places a traveller could ever visit. While regions with waterfalls are the best destinations to visit in the rainy season, the best time to visit snowy regions ought to be the winter! And since we are talking about snowfall here, Himachal Pradesh is one of the best places to experience paradise on Earth!

Himachal Pradesh has been every traveller's first choice and tops every bucket list. The state’s pleasant cool climate makes it the best place to visit any time of the year except rainy season! It is said that the months from October to June are the best time to enjoy the picturesque beauty of the hills. The state is blessed with abundant beautiful cities, hill stations, hamlets, towns and villages. Himachal also lists down places for delightful adventures which can be treasured for a lifetime! Himachal Pradesh: Massive Landslide Reported at Kali Khan Area in Sirmaur District, Paonta Sahib-Shillai National Highway 707 Closed (Watch Video)

The state of Himachal Pradesh oozes India’s rich heritage as it derives its name from the Sanskrit word ‘Him’ which means snow and ‘Achal’ means abode or land, literally giving us the land of snow. One of the most scenic, attractive and charming places to be in, Himachal Pradesh represents India by being the most serene state. The state is undoubtedly blessed with valleys, mountains and gushy rivers with pristine white snow, making it look like a magical fairyland. Himachal Pradesh Landslides: Three Trekkers Missing at Ghepan Peak in Lahaul-Spiti, Says State Emergency Operation Centre

However, in monsoons, the sudden reversal in climate can trouble or ruin your sightseeing plans to a large extent. The rain turns the state mesmerising, but there are high chances of landslides making it a difficult and scary time to visit. Also , for those who love trekking and hiking, this place is not safe during this time of the year. Himachal is also the best place to visit in summer as tourists can explore a lot not just by sightseeing but also enjoy International Himalayan Festival and Lohri which are celebrated with great enthusiasm. The months of December and January have the hills engulfed in a white blanket at times making the road unsafe to walk and drive on. Himachal Pradesh Rains: 211 People, 438 Animals Dead in Incidents Related to Rain, Cloudburst and Landslide in The State During Monsoon 2021

So, if you are planning a trip to the picturesque beauty of mountains and landscapes in places like Manali, Shimla, Dalhousie and many more, these are the months to list down all activities and dates from October and enjoy the epitome of beauty.

