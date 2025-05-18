"Did you make it to the final cut-off list for the Vishal Mega Mart security guard job?" If you are wondering about the context of this "dream job," then let me tell you one thing, my friend - your determination to stay away from social media has paid off! Because, the "Vishal Mega Mart security guard job" meme is a viral internet trend that humorously exaggerates the seriousness and over-the-top dedication required to bag a security guard job at Vishal Mega Mart, a popular Indian retail chain. The meme typically features individuals hyping up to land a job as a security guard, usually considered humble work. Vishal Mega Mart security guard job meme templates include comparison with high-profile careers in UPSC, armed forces, CA or MBBS! Let us understand Vishal Mega Mart Security Guard Job meme context via funny memes, videos and jokes that have taken over Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), Reddit and other social media platforms. Vishal Mega Mart Security Guard Job Meme Context and Templates Online: Funny Memes, Instagram Reels and Jokes Go Viral Because ‘Bas Ek Sapna Hai’.

1. Believe 'Vishal Mega Mart Security Guard Job Meme' Context At Your Own Risk!

everyone who is asking about vishal mega mart, here it is- pic.twitter.com/LEXoUPkuZF — simmm🎀 (@_simmm__) May 17, 2025

2. Vishal Mega Mart Security Guard Job Aspirant FAILED

Vishal mega Mart entrance exam m fail ho gya 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/NJq5Brqx9d — KALI-YUG 💐 (@brutall_batman) May 17, 2025

3. Happy Him, Happy Us

Jalo mat Bhai Vishal Mega mart me Security guard hai. pic.twitter.com/08HfQDtNTi — Shreya verma (@Shreya_V11) May 16, 2025

4. Bhaiii Job Mil Gayi

Vishal Mega Mart may job lagne ke baad: 👇 pic.twitter.com/7VOjRG1DKa — Ritesh Mishra (@Ritesh_Mishraaa) May 17, 2025

5. Vishal Mega Mart Security Guard Job Meme Origin Explanation Video

Vishal Mega Mart के बारे में पुरी जानकारी देखिए । 👇👇pic.twitter.com/RBPvgRYsfX — Girdhari Jat (@GJat4796) May 18, 2025

6. Interview Round Cleared

Successfully Clear Interview Of Vishal Megha Mart & Got 1st Rank 🥳 pic.twitter.com/TIzpZjqNCY — chacha (@meme_kalakar) May 17, 2025

7. Jalwa Hai Humara

Vishal Mega Mart to another big brand outlets - pic.twitter.com/3iwEH8Sh9V — विकास(ब्लू टिक) (@VkkasK) May 17, 2025

8. My Feed RN

View this post on Instagram A post shared by trending memes & news (@comedyhub_pro)

9. Bas Karoooo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by लोनर (@memer.she)

10. Sab Ke Sab Vishal Mega Mart Security Guard Ban Jayenge

View this post on Instagram A post shared by memer.shaab™ (@memer.shaab)

11. My Situation Right Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mantoo Memer (@mantoomemer)

12. Those Who Do Not Know (Lucky You)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ⚡️ S H A H J A H A N⚡️ (@itx_fazzy)

13. HAHHAHHAHHAHHAHA

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ｍｅｍｅ Ｗａｌｌａｈ (@meme.wallah.in)

14. Jhuk Ke Rahna Hoga

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahilsarcasm (@shahilsarcasm)

15. Ab Bas Bahut Hua

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Siyapa™ (@dailysiyapa)

16. But Isko Toh Second Aana Hota

View this post on Instagram A post shared by pookienews (@pookie.news)

17. Vishal Mega Mart Guard Job Prep Is On

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Memes of MP (@dank_madhyapradesh)

18. Arre Re

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DARK MODE (@dark__mode.01)

19. Nahiiiinnnn

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandraggggg (@dank.normieeeeee)

20. Exaggerated Much

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thik Se Dekh (@abehattbe)

21. Chalo Sab Idhr Bhi Fail Ho Rahe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bullyeet (@bullyeet123)

22. Big Moood

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shivam (@officialshivamverse)

Me to Everyone!

Vishal Mega Mart Security Guard Job Memes (Photo Credits: imgflip)

