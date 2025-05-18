"Did you make it to the final cut-off list for the Vishal Mega Mart security guard job?" If you are wondering about the context of this "dream job," then let me tell you one thing, my friend - your determination to stay away from social media has paid off! Because, the "Vishal Mega Mart security guard job" meme is a viral internet trend that humorously exaggerates the seriousness and over-the-top dedication required to bag a security guard job at Vishal Mega Mart, a popular Indian retail chain. The meme typically features individuals hyping up to land a job as a security guard, usually considered humble work. Vishal Mega Mart security guard job meme templates include comparison with high-profile careers in UPSC, armed forces, CA or MBBS! Let us understand Vishal Mega Mart Security Guard Job meme context via funny memes, videos and jokes that have taken over Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), Reddit and other social media platforms. Vishal Mega Mart Security Guard Job Meme Context and Templates Online: Funny Memes, Instagram Reels and Jokes Go Viral Because ‘Bas Ek Sapna Hai’.
1. Believe 'Vishal Mega Mart Security Guard Job Meme' Context At Your Own Risk!
everyone who is asking about vishal mega mart, here it is- pic.twitter.com/LEXoUPkuZF
— simmm🎀 (@_simmm__) May 17, 2025
2. Vishal Mega Mart Security Guard Job Aspirant FAILED
Vishal mega Mart entrance exam m fail ho gya 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/NJq5Brqx9d
— KALI-YUG 💐 (@brutall_batman) May 17, 2025
3. Happy Him, Happy Us
Jalo mat Bhai Vishal Mega mart me Security guard hai. pic.twitter.com/08HfQDtNTi
— Shreya verma (@Shreya_V11) May 16, 2025
4. Bhaiii Job Mil Gayi
Vishal Mega Mart may job lagne ke baad:
— Ritesh Mishra (@Ritesh_Mishraaa) May 17, 2025
5. Vishal Mega Mart Security Guard Job Meme Origin Explanation Video
Vishal Mega Mart के बारे में पुरी जानकारी देखिए । 👇👇pic.twitter.com/RBPvgRYsfX
— Girdhari Jat (@GJat4796) May 18, 2025
6. Interview Round Cleared
Successfully Clear Interview Of Vishal Megha Mart & Got 1st Rank 🥳 pic.twitter.com/TIzpZjqNCY
— chacha (@meme_kalakar) May 17, 2025
7. Jalwa Hai Humara
Vishal Mega Mart to another big brand outlets - pic.twitter.com/3iwEH8Sh9V
— विकास(ब्लू टिक) (@VkkasK) May 17, 2025
8. My Feed RN
View this post on Instagram
9. Bas Karoooo
View this post on Instagram
10. Sab Ke Sab Vishal Mega Mart Security Guard Ban Jayenge
View this post on Instagram
11. My Situation Right Now
View this post on Instagram
12. Those Who Do Not Know (Lucky You)
View this post on Instagram
13. HAHHAHHAHHAHHAHA
View this post on Instagram
14. Jhuk Ke Rahna Hoga
View this post on Instagram
15. Ab Bas Bahut Hua
View this post on Instagram
16. But Isko Toh Second Aana Hota
View this post on Instagram
17. Vishal Mega Mart Guard Job Prep Is On
View this post on Instagram
18. Arre Re
View this post on Instagram
19. Nahiiiinnnn
View this post on Instagram
20. Exaggerated Much
View this post on Instagram
21. Chalo Sab Idhr Bhi Fail Ho Rahe
View this post on Instagram
22. Big Moood
View this post on Instagram
Me to Everyone!
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)