My timeline RN: "Ek hi sapna – Vishal Mega Mart security guard". But what is the “Vishal Mega Mart Security Guard Job” meme template that has taken social media by storm? From X (previously Twitter) to Instagram, “Vishal Mega Mart Security Guard” funny memes, Instagram reels and jokes have gone viral. Various reels depict scenarios such as individuals preparing rigorously for the security guard recruitment process, celebrating their "selection," or facing "rejection," all in a mock-serious tone. And then there are many who are questioning the origin and context behind this new meme template that has hit the meme market and how! Friday Funny Memes and Best Jokes: Hilarious Instagram Posts and Viral Meme Templates That Will Make Every ‘Corporate Majdoor’ Say Thank God It’s Friyay!

What is 'Vishal Mega Mart Security Guard Job' Meme Origin?

The “Vishal Mega Mart Security Guard Job" meme is a humorous trend that has recently gained popularity on social media platforms like Instagram and X. It satirically portrays the role of a security guard at Vishal Mega Mart as a highly coveted and competitive position, often likening the recruitment process to that of prestigious job exams.

The meme's central theme revolves around exaggerating the aspiration to become a security guard at Vishal Mega Mart. Phrases like "Ek hi sapna – Vishal Mega Mart security guard", “Vishal Mega Mart chowkidar first attempt fail”, "teeno bhaiyon ka Vishal Mega Mart security guard prelims cut-off clear ho gaya" and more have become catchphrases, humorously suggesting that securing this job is a significant life goal.

'Vishal Mega Mart Security Guard Cut-Off Clear Nahi Hua'

'Haters Gonna Hate, Vishal Mega Mart Security Guard On The Gate'

'Bas Uniform Pe 'Vishal Mega Mart' Likha Chahiye'

'Sapne IIT Ke the, Par Mann Vishal Mega Mart Guard Pe Atak Gaya.'

'Zindagi Ka Bas Ek Hi Sapna: Vishal Mega Mart Ki Naukri.'

'UPSC Chhod Di Bhai, Ab Toh Goal Sirf Vishal Mega Mart Ka ID Card Hai'

With the way memes are showering online, one has to be chronically online to understand the context and themes behind them. Earlier this week, Instagram was full of “Main Tera” or “May 13” edits where netizens send each other emotional, dramatic, or romantic video edits for a specific date (May 13) using the Bollywood Hindi song with the phrase "Main Tera" (meaning "I am yours" in Hindi). After “Main Tera” edits and “Vishal Mega Mart security guard,” let’s wait for the next big thing in the world of memes.

