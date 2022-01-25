The parents of a 22-month-old toddler were left amazed when they received their unordered furniture. After looking into the matter, the family found out that their little son ordered furniture and other items from Walmart worth $2,000 with her mother's Walmart shopping card. The couple said they will return the items to their local Walmart once they receive all the deliveries.

Have A Look:

This toddler ordered almost $2,000 of furniture from Walmart. CNN's Jeanne Moos talks to the proud parents. https://t.co/Tk0MVr1Roo pic.twitter.com/8n8Z0mh6l4 — CNN International (@cnni) January 25, 2022

