Tanya Mittal recently joined the viral penguin trend with a light-hearted Instagram reel shot in Baku. Dressed in a black-and-white outfit, she jokingly compared herself to a penguin, saying she felt inspired by how the bird confidently walked away from the crowd. In the video, Tanya spoke about snow, penguins and even joked about visiting snowy places to “meet her kind.” In another clip, she was seen excitedly going on a “penguin hunt,” playfully asking a diver if he had ever seen an Indian penguin. Declaring herself one, Tanya’s fun, spontaneous reels quickly caught attention, adding her own cheerful twist to the trending internet moment. What Is Paklava? Tanya Mittal Sparks New Viral Travel Debate Over ‘Baku-Style’ Dessert (Watch Video).

Tanya Mittal Shares Video on Instagram - Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Mittal (@tanyamittalofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Mittal (@tanyamittalofficial)

