India has officially marked a new milestone in sports infrastructure with the unveiling of the 'Radisson Blu Miraj Stadium' in Udaipur, the country's first international cricket stadium to feature a fully integrated 5-star hotel within its structure. Developed by the Miraj Group, the facility allows guests to watch live cricket matches directly from their hotel room balconies. This stadium-view concept, while popular in international venues like Old Trafford or the SkyDome, is a first for the Indian cricketing landscape. With a seating capacity of approximately 30,000 spectators, the 'Radisson Blu Miraj Stadium' is positioned to host a variety of events apart from cricket. MS Dhoni Backs Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma To Play in 2027 World Cup, Says 'Performance and Fitness...'.

India's 1st Hotel Integrated Cricket Stadium

Astonishing 😍 India's 1st 5 Star Hotel Integrated Cricket Stadium is all set open soon 🔥 The 5 Star Radisson Blu Hotel is seamlessly integrated with this international-standard cricket stadium. 📍 Radisson Blu Miraj Stadium, Nathdwara near Udaipur. pic.twitter.com/aSbRcQUaM1 — Lucknow Index (@lucknow_index) February 3, 2026

