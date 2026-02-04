Tech billionaires Elon Musk and Reid Hoffman engaged in a heated public exchange on X on 4 February 2026, centred on their past connections to Jeffrey Epstein. The dispute escalated when Musk accused Hoffman of visiting Epstein’s island multiple times, stating, “The big difference between you and me, Reid, is that you went and I did not. In fact, you went multiple times.” Musk claimed he repeatedly declined Epstein’s invitations and eventually blocked him. Hoffman responded by explaining that his visits were related to fundraising efforts for the MIT Media Lab alongside its then director, Joi Ito, and expressed regret over any interaction with Epstein. He added that an FBI review conducted during the Trump administration found “no hits” against him and urged the public to focus on prosecuting actual crimes against victims rather than trading accusations. Musk replied sarcastically to Hoffman’s defence by suggesting he help O.J. Simpson “find the real killer”, implying deflection. The exchange drew widespread attention online, with users debating its implications amid continued scrutiny of Epstein’s network. Hoffman has previously denied any wrongdoing, while Musk has long sought to distance himself from Epstein. Epstein Files: Melinda French Gates Addresses Bill Gates’ Alleged Conduct Following Release of 3 Million Jeffrey Epstein Documents in NPR Interview.

Elon Musk and Reid Hoffman Fight on X Over Epstein Files Allegations