A tree is known by its fruit, a man by his deeds! A bus conductor from Haryana is winning hearts online after his picture of offering water to passengers goes viral on Twitter. The photo was shared by IAS officer Awanish Sharan who said that "As soon as a passenger boards the bus, the first thing he offers is a glass of water. He has been religiously following this custom ever since he joined the service 12 years ago." Some netizens also confirmed the news, while others said that he offered them seats. Haryana: Mother of Two Daughters Becomes First Woman Bus Conductor.

See Pic:

He is Surendra Sharma.He works as a bus conductor with Haryana Roadways and lives in Rohtak. As soon as a passenger boards the bus, the first thing he offers is a glass of water.He has been religiously following this custom ever since he joined the service 12 years ago. pic.twitter.com/hqy64WZjqC — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) June 5, 2022

