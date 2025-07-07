In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, people were seen stealing mangoes on the last day of the Lucknow Aam Mahotsav. A video of the incident showing chaos at the event as people of all age groups scramble to steal mangoes kept at the mango festival in Lucknow has also gone viral on social media. In the video, people are seen taking away the mangoes displayed at the mango festival in the city. It is learnt that a three-day mango festival was held at Awadh Shilp Gram in Lucknow. The event featured over 800 varieties of mango from across the country. The mango festival event not only celebrated mango diversity but also horticultural innovation and the growing role of Uttar Pradesh in the country's fruit export ecosystem. Reacting to the viral videos of people stealing mangoes, one user said, "Aam looto mahotsava", while a second user wrote, "The public has brought bags, towels, and plastic bags." A third user said, "Aam log aam lete hue aam aadmi ki tarah". Lucknow Shocker: Milkman Caught on CCTV Spitting in Milk Used for Lord Shiva Worship; Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

People Steal Mangoes on the Last Day of Lucknow Aam Mahotsav

Last day of Mango festival in Lucknow. This is our civic sense. No wonder, other countries don't want Indians on their land. pic.twitter.com/iFFjM7RGvp — Tarun Gautam (@TARUNspeakss) July 7, 2025

Viral Video Shows People Stealing Mangoes During Mango Festival

लखनऊ में आम महोत्सव हो रहा था । अंतिम दिन आम जनता आम को अपने घर लेकर चली गई pic.twitter.com/GyoBm2EQsv — Narendra Nath Mishra (@iamnarendranath) July 6, 2025

We Agree

जनता बैग, गमछा, पॉलीथिन बैग ले कर आई है। 🙏 — Maneesh Agarwal (@maneagar) July 7, 2025

X User Reacts to Viral Video

Aam log aam lete hue aam aadmi ki tarah 🤣 — UNITED hum PAAS,Divided hum FAIL (@united_hum) July 7, 2025

