A disturbing incident from Lucknow has sparked outrage after a milkman was caught on CCTV spitting into milk meant for religious offerings. The milk was regularly used by customer Luv Shukla to worship Lord Shiva. In the video, the accused, identified as Mohammad Sharif (alias Pappu), is seen spitting into the milk can moments before delivering it. Following a complaint filed at the Gomti Nagar police station, he was arrested. The act has deeply angered locals, with many demanding strict action due to the religious significance of milk during the sacred Hindu pilgrimage. Authorities are continuing the investigation. ‘Spitting in Food’ Controversy: Uttrakhand DGP Abhinav Kumar Issues Instructions For CCTV in Dhaba, Verification of Cooking and Serving Staff (Watch Video).

Lucknow Milkman Held for Spitting in Milk Used for Shiva Worship

थाना गोमतीनगर पर अभियोग पंजीकृत है, आरोपी युवक को गिरफ्तार कर न्यायिक अभिरक्षा में भेजा जा चुका है, अन्य आवश्यक विधिक कार्रवाई प्रचलित है l — LUCKNOW POLICE (@lkopolice) July 6, 2025

