A video has gone viral on social media where Team India cricketers Arshdeep Singh and Dhruv Jurel were seen creating a trending 'Dame Un Grrr' Instagram reel. Both star cricketers were trying to spell 'Dame Un Grrr' and the duo shared laughs, as the reel went viral on social space. For those unversed, a trend has gone viral on Instagram where users are creating 'Dame Un Grrr' reels. It is a catchy phrase, and the meaning is not yet confirmed. However, the catchy phrase is in French and was sung by Fantomel and Kate Linn. ‘Dame Un Grr’ Reel Template: Viral Song Inspires Transformation Instagram Reels and the Videos Seem Too Much Fun!

Arshdeep Singh and Dhruv Jurel Create Trending 'Dame Un Grrr' Instagram Reel

View this post on Instagram

