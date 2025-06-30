Like it or not, you can’t ignore the Instagram reel trends. The latest one going viral is – ‘Dame Un Grr’ song. The catchphrase is ruling the algorithm at this moment, with social media enthusiasts getting creative with their Instagram reels to add the trending audio. Vantara’s official social media page also hopped onto the trend, featuring the rescued animals. The edit is done rightly so for the song to match every movement and the roars of the wild animals. “This trend deserved a wild cameo,” reads the caption and the viral video with the song is a treat to the sore eyes. ‘Dame Un Grr’ Reel Template: Viral Song Inspires Transformation Instagram Reels and the Videos Seem Too Much Fun!

Vantara’s ‘Dame Un Grr’ Viral Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vantara (@vantara)

